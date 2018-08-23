Ruben Villa vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez – Weigh-in results

Unbeaten featherweight standout Ruben Villa (12-0, 5 KOs) weighed in successfully at Thursday’s weigh in coming in at 125.8 lbs., while challenger Jose Santos Gonzalez (23-6, 13 KOs) weighed 125.9 lbs.





Villa vs. Gonzalez comprises the 8-round “Locked n’ Loaded” main event originating from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif. this Friday night.

Villa, 21, faces an experienced opponent that has seen action against current bantamweight world champion Zolani Tete.

“We’ll be careful not to fall into any traps,” said Villa during Thursday’s weigh in. “I think he’ll want to fight one specific way and we’ll show him multiple looks to get him off balance.”

Villa is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.





WEIGHTS

Ruben Villa, 125.8 lbs. vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez, 125.9 lbs. (8-rounds)

Saul Sanchez, 120 lbs. vs. Ernesto Guerrero, 121 lbs. (8-rounds)

Luis Lopez, 147.4 lbs. vs. Edgar Ivan Garcia, 147.7 lbs. (4-rounds)

Daniel Guzman, 119.8 lbs. vs. Luis Montellano, 119.8 lbs. (4-rounds)

Elvis Garcia, 245 lbs. vs. Oswaldo Ortega, 228 lbs. (4-rounds)

Carlos Velazquez, 133.7 lbs. vs. Keith Carson, 135.1 lbs. (4-rounds)

TICKETS

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. local time from the Omega Products International will call booth in Corona, Calif.

LIVESTREAM

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page and website at ThompsonBoxing.com. To receive a reminder, please click here.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

EVENT INFO

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Omega Products International is located at 1681 California Ave., Corona, CA 92881 and can be reached at 951-737-7447.

“Locked n’ Loaded” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

