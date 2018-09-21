Ruben Villa Returns as Headliner from Salinas Storm House Saturday, Oct. 13

Featherweight standout Ruben Villa (13-0, 5 KOs) makes his fifth appearance of the year from his hometown of Salinas, Calif. when he headlines “New Blood” on Saturday, Oct. 13, from the Salinas Storm House.







Villa, 21, returns to his hometown for the second time since winning the vacant WBO Youth featherweight championship in April. In that bout, he handedly outpointed fellow prospect Marlon Olea for his first professional title.

The southpaw followed that performance with a knockout win over Ricardo Lopez in June and a unanimous decision win against Jose Santos Gonzalez in August.

“It’s exciting to be back in my hometown,” said Villa, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions. “All my friends and family are already asking for tickets. We sold out the last time we were here, and I think we’ll do it again this time.”

Also on the card, super lightweights Pedro Moreno (9-0, 5 KOs) and Max Becerra (15-2-2, 8 KOs) will be featured in separate bouts.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $75, & $125, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

The Salinas Storm House is located at 185 Maryal Drive in Salinas, CA 93907.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 6 p.m.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.







The livestream starts at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

