Boxing News 24/7


Ruben Villa & Michael Dutchover Make Weight

- Leave a Comment

Featherweight Ruben Villa (8-0, 4 KOs) and junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (6-0, 4 KOs) return to action this Saturday night on the non-televised portion of an HBO Boxing After Dark® card at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

At Friday’s weigh in, Villa measured 127 1/4 lbs., while his opponent German Meraz checked in at 128 lbs. even.


Dutchover made weight at 135 lbs. and opponent Anthony De Jesus Ruiz weighed in at 133 1/2 lbs.

Villa and Dutchover are co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Ruben Villa & Michael Dutchover Make Weight

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
DiBella speaks: The greatest danger to AJ in the world is Deontay Wilder

British promoter Eddie Hearn has a great idea: Deontay Wilder gives his fighter Dillian Whyte a shot at the WBC...

Close