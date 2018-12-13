Ruben Villa Makes National TV Debut on SHOWTIME on Jan. 11

Two-time National Golden Gloves Amateur Champion and highly touted Californian prospect Ruben Villa (14-0, 5 KOs) will make his national television debut against hard-hitting former Puerto Rican amateur champion Carlos Vidal (14-0, 13 KOs) on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.





Villa vs. Vidal is the 8-round featherweight co-feature on ShoBox: The New Generation airing live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport.

The 21-year-old Villa started boxing when he was just 5 years old and compiled an impressive 166-17 record as an amateur. The Salinas, Calif., native was a two-time Junior Olympic National Champion and the 2014 and 2015 National Golden Gloves Champion.

He owns two wins over eventual Olympic Silver Medalist Shakur Stevenson as an amateur before losing to his rival twice in the 2016 Olympic Trials. Villa turned professional in 2016 shortly after the Olympic Trials and has registered 14 professional victories in just over 24 months. The southpaw will face his toughest test to date and just his second undefeated opponent in Vidal on January 11.

“My team and I are really grateful and excited to finally be able to showcase my talents on a national platform and we will not take this opportunity for granted,” Villa said. “I’ve been working overtime to look perfect for this event. I’m coming to put on a show and prove I’m ready for the bright lights.”

Vidal was a two-time Puerto Rican National Champion with an amateur record of 104 wins against just 10 losses. The 29-year-old is a strong power-puncher with 13 KOs in 14 professional fights, with all 13 coming inside of three rounds. Vidal, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, will be making just his second start in the United States against his first undefeated opponent.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to prove myself against another undefeated fighter,” Vidal said. “I live in the gym and have dedicated my life to this dream of being a world champion. This is just the first step of that process and nothing is going stop me from achieving that goal.”

Villa is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the main event, top lightweight prospect Devin Haney will face fellow-unbeaten Xolisani Ndongeni.

The event is promoted by Devin Haney Promotions and Bishop Promotions LLC, in association with Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now and available at www.akafights.com.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com.