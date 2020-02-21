Undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa is now ranked #9 by Ring Magazine.





Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) of Salinas, California is just three weeks removed from an impressive 10-round unanimous decision over Alexei Collado in a bout that headlined a ShoBox: The New Generation card in Shreveport, Louisiana. With the win, Villa successfully defended his WBO International title.

In that bout, Villa was dominant throughout and displayed a diverse arsenal of punches that were very effective in decisively out punching the offensive minded Collado.

The ranking from the heralded magazine, adds to his world rankings of #5 by the WBO and #13 by the WBC.

“I was just surprised to get the recognition that I deserve. It’s been tough, but its finally starting to payoff. I am trying to get better with each fight and the people were happy. That the last fight against Collado meant a lot and opened up many doors,” said Villa

“Being recognized in the top-10 by Ring Magazine solidifies and validates Ruben of graduating from top-prospect to bona fide contender. In his next bout, we are looking for Ruben to really make a statement and face another world-ranked opponent in order to put him in position to fight for a world title,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“The rise of Ruben Villa has been gaining momentum since the world got to see him on Showtime last year. A world title bout is in his immediate future and it’s great to see the media, like Ring Magazine, recognizing his accomplishments.” stated Ken Thompson, CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions.





BAHAMIAN HEAVYWEIGHT PROSPECT AMRON “THE SANDMAN” SANDS DOMINATES CRISTIAN GALVEZ IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Heavyweight prospect Amron “The Sandman” Sands improved to 11-0 (9 KOs) with a victory against Cristian Galvez last night at Club Deportivo Calero in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The six-foot-six Sands, born in Nassau, Bahamas, now based in Orlando, FL, came out aggressively, dropping Galvez in the opening round with a left hook. However, he hurt his left thumb while blocking a punch later in the frame and had to switch tactics. Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Kevin Dever Sports Management, Sands pumped his jab to outbox Galvez and punished him to the body whenever his foe moved in too close. Going the eight-round distance for the first time, Sands won a unanimous decision. Galvez, of Maimon, Dominican Republic, is now 17-6 (15 KOs).

Before turning pro on August 5, 2017, Sands accumulated a 40-3 record as an amateur. After earning silver at the 2014 Independent Cup in the Dominican Republic, Sands moved to Florida and started training out of Orlando Boxing Academy with head coach Buck Mitchell. He also won first place at the 2015 Florida State PAL Boxing Championships and 2016 Sugar Bert Promotions Title Belt National Qualifier.