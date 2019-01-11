Ruben Villa and Ruben Cervera – official weigh-in results

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (14-0, 5 KOs) makes his national television debut this Friday night in a co-featured fight of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader.





The eight-round bout takes place from StageWorks of Louisiana in the southern U.S. city of Shreveport. Coverage airs live on SHOWTIME beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Villa, a southpaw who turned 21 late last year, faces Colombian Ruben Cervera (10-0, 9 KOS), who will be stepping up from super bantamweight to fight the former two-time Golden Gloves winner from Salinas, Calif.

The pair weighed in successfully during Thursday’s weigh in at the Margaritaville Resort Casino.





FINAL WEIGHTS, REFEREES AND JUDGES

Featherweight 8-Round Bout

Ruben Villa – 126 ¾ lbs.

Ruben Cervera – 126 ½ lbs.

(Contracted weight is 128 pounds)

Referee: Laurence Cole (Dallas); Judges: Bruce McDaniel (Monroe, La.), Pat Dayton (Monroe, La.), Mickey Lofton (Monroe, La.)

FINAL QUOTES:

RUBEN VILLA

“This is exciting and what we’ve been working toward. The contracted weight is 128 for this fight, but I’m a natural featherweight at 126. I’m a southpaw but a natural righty. I throw a lot of jabs, that’s my style.

“I’m representing Salinas and want to be a world champion someday. I’m only 21 years old, and to already be fighting on ShoBox is a dream come true.

“People say I don’t have the knockouts, but it’s in my mind and they will come. The power and knockouts will come.

“I once beat Devin [Haney] by unanimous decision in the amateurs. I was 15, and it was in the finals of the Junior Olympics. Devin’s real slick and aggressive and he moves well. That’s how you beat him.”

Villa is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

RUBEN CERVERA

“I’ve never been to the U.S., and I love it here. The press conference and the amount of attention this fight is getting is amazing. I’m used to watching this kind of stuff on T.V. But my mind is totally focused on this fight.

“I have power in all my punches. I’m a strong fighter who has to take a step up in my career. I’m young, only 20 years old, so I’m anxious to get my career going.

“I know Villa is a southpaw. I’ve fought lefties several times in my career and have had no problem with it.

“There is a lot of talent in Colombia, but there aren’t the resources there to have a good career. You have to sacrifice a lot and that’s what I’ve done.”

