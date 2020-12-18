Watch Live: Ruben Torres vs Rodriguez – Official Live Stream – Dec. 20

Undefeated super lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs), is ready for his fight with Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs), as the two warriors will clash on December 20, 2020, as part of Thompson Boxing Promotions final 3.2.1. Boxing event of year. The 8-round bout will be the main event of the evening. Photos by Carlos Baeza and Kyte Monroe / Thompson Boxing Promotions

Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), will serve as the 8-round co-feature, while Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), will be the opening bout set for 6-rounds in the middleweight division.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Ruben Torres had to say about his recent training camp in Indio CA, with coach Danny Zamora, his matchup with Rodriguez, and more.

On his recent training camp.

“Training with my coach Danny Zamora has been great. I feel for my stablemate, Michael Dutchover, who can’t catch a break, but I am blessed for this opportunity to fight once again before the end of the year. I’ve been working on a lot of fundamental aspects of my game, more jabs and combination punching. I’m in great shape and I’ll be ready to go on fight night.”

On his matchup with Jose Rodriguez.

“Some might look at Rodriguez’s record and not see it as much, but I view him as a real threat. He fought Antonio Orozco, Mario Barrios, Jose Pedraza, and Felix Verdejo. I know a lot of people will look at this bout as an assessment of my skill set, and how I stack up to the best in the division, so I am ready to show the world I’m on that elite level.”

On headlining 3.2.1 Boxing.

“It feels incredible. Thompson Boxing has treated me great, and they’re building me into a household name. I feel that along with the support from the media, and the ability to watch my fights easily, this is yet another step on the road to becoming a world champion.”

On how this fight will impact his career.

“This fight means a lot since I can end the year with a big win, and head into 2021 looking to collect belts of any, and all kinds. I want big fights, and I know I must do my part to get the job done so my promoter can put me in the best position to succeed. This is a big fight to let the world know where I stand with other champions in my division.”

Jose Luis Rodriguez Training Camp Quotes

Jose Luis Rodriguez Training Camp Quotes

Here is what Rodriguez had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Torres, and more.

On this recent training camp.

“Camp has been good, I am very focused. I feel I have an advantage against my opponent since he took the fight on short notice, and my last opponent, Michael Dutchover, has a similar style since they’re training partners. I am ready to go to war.”

On his matchup with Ruben Torres.

“He is a good young fighter, but he still has a lot to learn. I am more experienced and have been in there with world champions. I just think I have too much experience for him at this stage in his career. He will see a higher level of fighter against me, and it I’ll be too much for him. He’s going to lose his undefeated record.”

On what a win would do for your career.

“A win would secure me a big fight. I should’ve gotten a win over Bakhtiyar Eyubov, but it was ruled a draw. This will be my chance to land a big fight and a big opportunity, with a win over Ruben Torres.”

On being the underdog.

“I love it to be honest. I have no pressure, and I am able to go at this fight like I am in the gym. Torres has to look good, and I am certain he will not.”

