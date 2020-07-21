Ruben Torres Training Camp Quotes

The highly anticipated return of undefeated super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) will happen this Sunday, July 26, 2020, as Thompson Boxing Promotions presents 3.2.1 Boxing, a live Pay-Per-View streaming event. Torres will face Oscar Bravo (25-9, 11 KOs), a durable and tough veteran known for giving prospects trouble. Torres will look to get yet another knockout in this 8-round co-main event bout.

The 3.2.1 Boxing 8-round main event will showcase Michael Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs), versus Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs), as well as undefeated featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) facing Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs) in the 6-round opening bout.

Here is what Torres had to say about his upcoming fight with Bravo, training camp, and more.

On his recent training camp

“Training camp has been hard but rewarding. I feel like I am building a following, and I’m working hard to continue improving in the gym. My coach Danny Zamora has really helped guide me in the gym and outside of the ring, I am very focused and in the best shape of my life.”

On his matchup with Oscar Bravo

“Oscar Bravo is extremely durable. He has only been stopped once in his career and I am hoping to be the second fighter to do that as well. He is a veteran, who knows how to go rounds and challenge a developing fighter. I am going to fight a smart, but aggressive fight. I’ll look to exploit each flaw he has at the right time. We have a great game plan in place.”

On training with Michael Dutchover

“I am in the gym with Michael Dutchover every day and we have the same coach/manager in Danny Zamora. It is a great feeling that we’re on the same card and fighting the same day since we grind in the gym constantly. Now we’re working for the same goal on the same night. For our whole team, it’ll be a great night of fights.”

On fighting on 3.2.1. Boxing Pay-Per-View

“Thompson Boxing has a lot of fighters, so to be picked as one of the fighters to be featured on the pay-per-view card is a blessing. Thompson Boxing has done a great job with my career and I’m truly grateful. Over the last year, I feel a lot of fans have really taken to my abilities in the ring, and fighting on pay-per-view is just the next step.

July 26, 2020, 3.2.1. PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 US Territories, Canada, EU, and select Asian Countries, $3.50 Latin America, African, and select Asian countries.