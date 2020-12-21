Ruben Torres Remains Unbeaten With Unanimous Decision Victory – Boxing Results

Last night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing Promotions hosted the final edition of its 3.2.1. Boxing series. In the 8-round main event, super lightweight prospect Ruben Torres (14-0, 11 KOs) remained undefeated with a hard-fought unanimous decision against Jose Luis Rodriguez (23-14-1, 13 KOs).

Photos by Carlos Baeza – Thompson Boxing Promotions

Torres showed his superiority against Rodriguez, who was tough as nails, by displaying a high ring IQ, to go along with his crisp and accurate punching. In the early rounds, Torres was going to the body as he tried to slow down the aggressive style that Rodriguez was exhibiting. Rodriguez kept coming but was not effective in his attack as Torres had an answer for everything he was trying to do. Torres landed a few big shots in the middle rounds that hurt Hernandez, but he kept coming, showing why he is considered on of the toughest fighters in the division. Torres outworked Hernandez for the rest of the fight and scored a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 79-73, 80-72 in favor of Torres.

“I have to give Rodriguez a lot of credit for hanging in there, he’s definitely a very tough fighter,” said Torres. “I know I hurt him a couple of times, but he hung in there. I’m ready to step up in competition and fight anyone who has a regional title. I know I have what it takes to become a world champion one day, so I’m going to keep working hard in the gym till I get my shot.”

In the 8-round co-feature, super flyweight prospects, Saul Sanchez (15-1, 8 KO) and Mario Hernandez (10-2-1, 3 KOs), delivered a candidate for “Fight of the Year”. Both fighters slugged it out for the entire fight. In the early rounds, Sanchez held his ground and sat in the pocket, getting the best of some powerful exchanges, as Hernandez was coming forward with a lot of pressure. Hernandez was relentless with this attack and had Sanchez on the ropes as the fight headed into the later round but was getting hit with flush punches. When the final bell rang, it was Sanchez who had did the most damage in a fight that was an all-out war. Score cards read 78-74, 79-73 in favor of Sanchez.

“I was expecting to go to war with Hernandez because I know what type of warrior he is,” said Sanchez. “When the first bell rang, we just started slugging it out. He came right at me and I held my position and started to let my hands fly in a calculated effort. I felt I landed the cleaner shots and it showed on the judge’s scorecards. I’m looking forward to my next fight and I’m very happy with my performance tonight.”

The opening 6-round middleweight bout showcased two fighters who were putting their unbeaten records on the line as Richard Brewart Jr. took on Louis Hernandez, in a fight that ended up being an explosive war. In the first round, both fighters were feeling each other out as Hernandez was circling both ways, while Brewart Jr. was standing his ground in the middle of the ring. Then suddenly, the fight broke out into a slugfest and Brewart Jr. was on the wrong end of an explosive exchange and hit the canvas after a barrage of powerful punches from Hernandez. Brewart Jr. survived the round and got his legs back. In the ensuing second round, both fighters continued to let their hands fly but this time it was Brewart Jr. who landed a catastrophic right hand that send Hernandez to the deck and he never recovered, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the 1:48 mark of round two. Brewart Jr. improved to (8-0, 4 KOs), while Hernandez drops to (8-1-1, 6 KOs).

“I knew I had to dig deep after getting dropped in the first round,” said Brewart Jr. “I got hit with a body shot that had me hurt, hence me not being able to protect myself when he was coming at me with that barrage of punches. After I got myself together, I knew I had to go for it in the next round and that’s what I did. I landed a powerful right hand and took him out. I’m going to take this momentum into 2021 and continue my march toward a world ranking.”



