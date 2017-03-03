Rrustemi meets Ramierz for WBF title

Switzerland’s Erzen Rrustemi (11-0, 9 KO) will take on Ricardo Humberto Ramirez (14-2, 11 KO) from Argentina for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Heavyweight Championship on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

With both boxers boasting explosive KO records, the fight looks set to be an all-action heavyweight affair. Rrustemi produced an impressive performance last time out when taking on Ruben Angel Mino. The fight was scheduled for twelve-rounds; but the Swiss boxer scored a stoppage victory in the second round.





‘’I’m expecting a tough fight,’’ says Rrustemi. ‘’Ramirez is known to hit very hard and always goes for the knockout. He has faced many strong opponents too. Of course I will give my best and I want to win, with or without KO!”

The WBF World Heavyweight Championship was last held by the World-ranked Carlos Takam, after he defeated Michael Grant. Other notable WBF title holders include all-time greats Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr.

“I would like to thank the WBF for giving me this chance to fight for a version of the World heavyweight title, the same title the legendary Evander Holyfield held,” said Rruestemi. ‘’Winning this belt will give me great satisfaction!’’

This special heavyweight attraction is the latest addition to an action-packed show at the Ceres Area, which features hometown hero Dennis Ceylan defending his European Featherweight title against Isaac Lowe, and rising female star Dina Thorslund challenging Gabriella Mezei for the European Super Bantamweight belt.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting