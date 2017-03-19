Rrustemi Blasts Ramirez, Lacombe Stops Gamgebeli For WBF Honors

With and ending more clinical than exciting, Erzen Rrustemi won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Heavyweight title on Saturday night, March 18, when he scored a second round knockout of Ricardo Humberto Ramirez on a show staged by Sauerland Promotions at Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

Argentina´s Ramirez started the fight on the offensive and landed some decent body-shots, but Switzerland-based Kosovo-Albanian Rrustemi soon measured his opponent with his jab and suddenly scored a knock-down with a short right hand over the top.





Ramirez beat the count of referee Ernst Salzgeber, and valiantly made it through the opener. In round two he was still willing to trade, but too wild and easy for Rrustemi to read. Another short right hand dropped the South American again, and he was penalized with a point deduction when he spit out his mouth-piece to buy more time.

With loud support from plenty of his countrymen at ringside, Rrustemi, 12-0 (10), went for the finish and got it when he landed a big right hand to the body that put Ramirez, now 14-3 (11), out of his misery. Time of stoppage was 1:58 of the second round, making Rrustemi the first Albanian World Heavyweight champion in history.

In other WBF championship action, a few hours later at the Complexe Jean Bouveri in Montceau, France, local hero Mickael Lacombe captured the vacant Eurasia Welterweight title by stopping Georgian co-challenger Anzor Gamgebeli in the second round.

30-year-old Lacombe, who improved his record to 10-5 (5), floored his adversary four times to force the stoppage and win his sixth straight outing and the first professional championship of his career. A pro since 2010, Gamgebeli (25) falls to 32-19-3 (16).