Roy Jones Jr to appear at Box Fan Expo: Ikram Kerwat back in action on May 23

Boxing legend & four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a meet and greet with his fans at the fifth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Danny Jacobs, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.





Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite – boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Jones will make his 2nd appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing living legend, considered by many as one of the greatest Pound for Pound, and best Boxer of all time.

Jones joins Mayweather Promotions, Anthony Dirrell, WBA, Julio Cesar Chavez, Riddick Bowe, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Marco Antonio Barrera, Mia St,John, Juan Manuel Marquez, Vinny Paz, Devin Haney, Earnie Shavers, Al Bernstein, Michael Spinks, WBC, Erik Morales, James Toney and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

###

The first-ever women’s main event for RJJ Boxing will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, along with three other bouts, on May 23, from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) International female lightweight champion Ikram Kerwat (9-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of Frankfort, Germany by way of her native Tunisia, will headline against a challenger to be determined in the 10-round main event for the vacant WBC International Female Lightweight Championship.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. and his promotion, RJJ Boxing, four bouts will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS, which is the sixth installment under an agreement the two organizations. FIGHT PASS will exclusively live stream up to 72 professional boxing events through 2021.

Southwest boxing talent will be showcased in two of the fights being streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. Tucson super featherweight Alfonso Olvera (11-5-2, 4 KOs) meets Carlos “Silk” Villa (14-3-1, 6 KOs), of San Antonio, in the six-round co-featured event. As part of RJJ Boxing’s regular shows, once again two undefeated prospects will go head-to-head, when Tucson middleweights Nicholas Rhoads (5-0, 2 KOs) faces Eduardo Ayala (4-0, 1 KO), of Phoenix, in a four-rounder.

In an eight-round bout, unbeaten bantamweight Max “The Baby Face Assassin” Ornelas (12-0-1, 4 KOs), ranked No. 12 in the world by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the reigning NABA USA bantamweight champion, takes on tough Mexican opponent, Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-9, 4 KOs).

Cards are subject to change.

Ticket prices range from $105.00 (VIP) to $17.00 (pavilion) and are available for purchase online at www.casinodelsol.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 6:15 p.m. PT.