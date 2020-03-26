Roy Jones Jr. Joins SparBar Inc.’s Board of Athletic Directors

SparBar Inc., the original pioneer of SparBar™ boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and fitness equipment, is delighted to welcome Roy Jones Jr. to his new position as part of its Committee of Athletic Advisors as a Board of Athletics Director.

Roy Jones Jr. was named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 1990s by the Boxing Writers Association of America and is a one-time holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships; a record seven belts at the same time. He is also the first former Middleweight champion to win a Heavyweight title in over 100 years and holds the record for the most wins in unified light heavyweight title bouts in boxing history. Considered by many to be one of the best boxers of all time, pound for pound, Jones was known for possessing exceptional hand speed, athleticism, movement and reflexes, all attributes highlighted and honed by SparBar™.

Roy Jones Jr. quotes, “I am excited to be joining the Athletic Board of Directors for Sparbar, I can’t wait to get started, I look forward to a very beautiful and bright future, I love working with the SparBar. So thank you all so much and I am looking forward to an awesome union!”

Please click here to see his social media video statement on joining SparBar Inc.:

Roy Jones Jr. adds, “I am very proud to be part of the SparBar Family, I believe in the products and I look forward to helping the brand grow even bigger on a global level.”

Upon the announcement, Founder and CEO, Jasvinder Singh Gill, states, “On this monumental day for SparBar, I am delighted to welcome Roy Jones Jr. to the next frontier in combat sports training. With his sheer star power and understanding of the combat sports arena leading the way, I am convinced that SparBar’s momentum will only continue to grow and that we will become a global sports brand to rival any out there.”

Managing Director Kenny Lam said that “the corporate team in New York is very excited!” Mr. Lam added, “This is a testament to the sheer amount of work that is going on behind the scenes to make SparBar into the biggest and best fitness equipment and sports brands out there. With Roy Jones Jr. in the midst, we absolutely feel that we are ready to take SparBar to the next level.”

Corporate Director Nicholas Lin states, “Roy’s addition to the team will give us a great boost in Asia and beyond. Hopefully other legendary, current, and upcoming fighters will see the potential that this global brand has; it’s not every day that arguably the best fighter in history wants to get involved.”

About SparBar Inc.

SPARBAR™- THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar’s success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.