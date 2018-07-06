Roy Jones Jr and MTK Global confirm partnership

All-time great Roy Jones Jr will work in partnership with MTK Global.





MTK Global is elated to announce a partnership with one of the greatest boxers of all time – four-weight, six-time world champion Roy Jones Jr.

One of the most recognisable figures in the sport, Jones Jr remains the only fighter to have started his career at light-middleweight and gone on to win a world heavyweight title.

The Floridian set up his Las Vegas-based promotional company RJJ Boxing Promotions two years ago and swiftly signed a multi-card deal with TV giants beIN Sports – averaging an impressive 1.2m viewers per event.

With Jones Jr’s expertise in the ring translating to his understanding of boxing business outside of it, the partnership with MTK Global is an exciting agreement for both parties.





MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “Having a boxing legend like Roy Jones Jr as a partner is a huge moment for this company and we’re so proud to be working with one of the greatest fighters of all-time.”

MTK Global Head of Business Development Dr. Mirko Wolf said: “Roy Jones Jr is a name that everyone in boxing knows for his achievements in the ring and he’s already achieving great things out of the ring so we’re in no doubt the alliance will yield big things – not just Stateside but globally.”

Jones Jr said: “I’m delighted to have MTK Global as a partner. With the way things are going with boxing, globalisation is key and everyone needs to be equipped to operate everywhere – not in isolated places.

“Joining forces with MTK Global means two forces are joining together to make one even stronger force. The boxing world better look out.”





