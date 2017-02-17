Boxing News 24/7


Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn – Official weights

Wilmington, DE (February 16, 2017)-Weights from Thursday’s weigh in for the “Skill vs. Will” Pay Per View card featuring future Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. taking on Bare Knuckle Legend Bobby Gunn. The show will be televised LIVE ON PAY-PER beginning at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT


Bobby Gunn 197.4 – Roy Jones, Jr. 199
(WBF Cruiserweight title)
Kanat Islam 154.2 – Robson Assis 154.6
Frank De Alba 130.2 – German Meraz 129
Joey Tiberi, Jr. 136 – Bryan Timmons 138.2
Dan Biddle 214 – Lamont Singletary 204.8
Olimjon Nazarov 119.4 – Dagoberto Aguero 118.6
Henry Stewart 176.6 – Martez Williamson 190.6
Eddie Ortiz 162.2 – Jeff Chiffens 157.4

Promoters: David Feldman Promotions, Nelsons Promotions, King’s Promotions

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH–FIGHT NIGHT–THE CHASE CENTER

6:00 PM–Doors Open
7:00 PM–1st bout
9:00 PM–Pay Per View Broadcast begins

The Chase Center
815 Justison Street
Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Scheduled to be in attendance are former Heavyweight champions Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, Michael Spinks and Tyson Fury

SKILL VS WILL will be distributed live throughout North America via cable and satellite in High Definition by New York-based MultiVision Media, Inc. The broadcast will premiere on Friday, February 17th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and will be carried throughout the month on video-on-demand. Please consult your local guide for channels and encores in your area. The suggested retail price is $24.99. The event will also be available worldwide on home computers, laptops, Smart TVs, iPhones, iPads, AppleTV, and Android devices on FITE-TV, Flipps, and other OTT (over-the-top) streaming services.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $55 – $300 and can be purchased by calling (484) 935-3378 & www.firststatefights.com

