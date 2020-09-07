Rotunda Rumble IV heads to Dubai next month

The prestigious Rotunda Rumble will return to The Rotunda at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai on October 9 – and features a superb main event between undefeated Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes for the WBC International lightweight title.

The must-see Rotunda Rumble IV event will be produced by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global – and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Kazakh hero Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) is back following his impressive stoppage win over Andrei Isayeu in Almaty a fortnight ago, while Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) returns after his incredible upset win against former world title challenger Jono Carroll on a stacked #MTKFightNight last month.

Elsewhere on next month’s superb card, amateur sensation Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-awaited professional debut, rising star Cesar Mateo Tapia (12-0, 7 KOs) is back, the always-exciting Rohan Date (12-0-1, 9 KOs) returns, Liverpool talent Blane Hyland (3-0) competes, and Faizan Anwar (3-0, 3 KOs) goes in search for another stoppage win when he faces the experienced JR Mendoza.

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “I’m delighted to announce another huge edition of the Rotunda Rumble. We’ve seen some incredible events in this region over the past year, and it’s an honour to return to the prestigious Caesars Bluewaters Dubai with another stellar card.

“Big time boxing has been missing from Dubai for the past six months due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to have it return in a massive way with this fantastic event full of boxing superstars.

“The main event sees two exciting lightweights square off as Viktor Kotochigov faces Maxi Hughes, plus we have the much-anticipated debut of Hovhannes Bachkov, which is sure to be an occasion not to be missed.

“Unbeaten quartet Cesar Mateo Tapia, Rohan Date, Faizan Anwar and Blane Hyland all return too, so we can’t wait for next month as this is certain to be yet another spectacular event to grace Dubai.”

Further news on the upcoming Rotunda Rumble IV card will be revealed in the coming weeks.

MTK Global signs undefeated Mekhaled

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated French and Algerian female star Elhem Mekhaled.

Mekhaled (13-0, 2 KOs) has had a fantastic career so far, leading to her becoming one of the top-rated contenders for the WBC super-featherweight title.

She has held the interim WBC world title, the European title and the French title during his illustrious career, and proudly becomes MTK Global’s first female boxer of Arabic descent.

Mekhaled also had a prestigious amateur career, representing Algeria at an international level and participating in the qualifies for the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

Mekhaled said: “I’m really pleased to be joining MTK Global. I have signed with them because they are the best management company, and I know that having them behind me will help me compete for the WBC world title.

“My goal is to unifiy the division and go up and down in weight after that, to also unify in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We’re proud to welcome Elhem Mekhaled to the team. Women’s boxing continues to grow and grow, so to have somebody of her quality join MTK Global is fantastic.

“She is also MTK Global’s first female boxer of Arabic descent, so that is a great honour, and we’re confident that we can help guide her to become world champion.

“As the mandatory contender to the WBC super featherweight title, we expect to have her fighting for the title early in 2021.”

News on when Mekhaled will have her first fight as an MTK Global boxer will be announced in due course.