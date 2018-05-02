Ross Hollis vs. Kevin McCauley this Friday

Swadlincote Super Welterweight Ross Hollis (1-0-0), looking to impress on the big stage and extend his unbeaten professional record on Friday evening writes Jaikuran Randhawa.





The fight, on the undercard of Tommy Langford versus Jason Welborn at Walsall Town Hall, will be Hollis’s second professional outing, Hollis stopped Sean Gorman on his professional debut in March.

“Getting the stoppage was exactly what I needed in my pro debut and stopping such a tough durable opponent like Sean (Gorman) is no easy feat so I think I’ve managed to get a really good win under my belt,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It’s great being able to work with BCB and in my professional debut it was nice to be fighting on a card with guys like Luke Caci and Conor Parker because I’d fought alongside these guys heaps of times back in the amateurs.”

“I am very confident boxing off the back foot but I’m not afraid to mix it up and brawl with someone when I have to, I know that I have what it takes to really dig deep and win fights”.

Hollis is eager to keep progressing and push on to the next level in his upcoming bout. Hollis hails from Swadlincote and is relishing the opportunity of fighting on the undercard of such a mouth-watering British title contest here at Walsall Town Hall.





“I’m looking forward to going out there and I’m training hard to make sure I can put on a great performance on a huge stage in front of all the fans, in only my second fight to be boxing on the undercard of a British title fight is great for me. Fighting on a card of this magnitude will really help me go on and make a name for myself.”

Tickets, for Neutral Ground – Langford versus Welborn – priced at £50 standard unreserved and £150 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900.

The undercard also features Midlands Area Middleweight Champion, Tyler Denny, Walsall featherweight, Rachel Ball, , Doncaster heavyweight, Dave Allen, and Birmingham duo Kane Baker (super lightweight), Shaka Thompson (super middleweight).

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6). The show is sponsored by Amphion Construction, Alliance Scaffolding and Grosvenor Casino Walsall.