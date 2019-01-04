Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Liliana Martinez on Jan.26

On Saturday night, January 26th, championship boxing returns to the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania as Phoenix Promotions stages a big Pro-AM card.





In the main event, it will be a 10-round battle for the UBA Bantamweight title as Rosalinda Rodriguez takes on Liliana Martinez.

Rodriguez of Miami has a record of 8-0 with two knockouts.

The 32 year-old Rodriguez is a four-year professional who has wins over two undefeated fighters in Frederica Blanco and Samantha Salazar.





In her last bout, Rodriguez won an eight-round unanimous decision over Crystal Hoy on December 8th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Martinez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has a record of 21-18 with 13 knockouts.

The 35 year-old Martinez is a 19 year-professional is coming off a decision loss to Sandra Atanassow on February 3rd in Germany.

In the eight-round co-feature, Hector Camacho, Jr. returns to the ring when he takes on Vladimir Hernandez in an middleweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Camacho, Jr. of New York, has a record of 58-7-1 with 32 knockouts.

Camacho, 40 years-old, is a 23 year veteran of the squared circle.

Camacho went undefeated in his first 34 fights, which included wins over Freddy Curiel (14-3-1), Roberto Nunez (15-3), Miguel Angel Ruiz (21-5-1), Menard Reed (20-1), former world champion Phillip Holliday (36-3-1), Joe Hutchinson (18-1-2), Rocky Martinez (34-4-1), former world title challenger Larry LaCoursiere, Arturo Urena (19-3), Fredd Ladd (45-9), Nelson Estupinan (12-1), Kenny Kost (14-3), Israel Cardona (36-9) & Former world champion Yory Boy Campas (92-14-1).

Hernandez of Denver, Colorado has a record of 10-3 with six knockouts.

The 29 year-old Hernandez is a 10 year-professional has two wins over Danny Valdivia (14-0 & 14-1).

In a six-round bouts:

Nicholas Hernandez (9-3-1, 2 KOs) of Reading takes on Jauvan John (3-7-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

Frank Trader (11-2-1, 3 KOa) of Philadelphia fights Zack Ramsey (8-5, 4 KOs) of Springfield, MA in a junior lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Harold Lopez (4-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA fights pro debuting Rondarius Hunter in a flyweight bout.

Rakym Dyer will make his pro debut against fellow first-timer Earvin Young of Milwaukee, WI in a welterweight bout.

Martino Jules (5-0) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

There will be an amateur show that begins at 4 p.m., and tickets that that portion of the show only are $25.

Ticket Prices are as follows for Pro Show, that begins at 8 PM

1) $1,500.00 VIP Tables.

2) $150.00 Ring Side Seats.

3) $75.00 Silver Seating.

4) $50.00 Bronze Seating.

5) $25.00 General Admission.

All Tickets can be purchased at At The Santander Arena’s Box Office -700 Penn Street Reading Pa. 19602; Ticketmaster.com and at The Reading Extreme Boxing Club located at 1419 N. 5th Street Reading Pa. 19602.