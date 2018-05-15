Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Ivana Coleman on Thursday

This Thursday night undefeated Bantamweight, Rosalinda Rodriguez will take on Ivana Coleman in the main event of an eight-bout card at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.





The eight-round bout heads the card promoted by Pretty Girl Promotions.

Rodriguez, 31, of Miami Florida has a record of 5-0 with one knockout. The three-year professional is coming off winning the NABF Bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Noemi Bosques on October 19, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coleman of Slidell, Louisiana is a 10 fight veteran, who will be facing her 10th undefeated opponent in 11 bouts.

She is coming off four round unanimous decision defeat to Jasmine Rtega on March 9th in Tampa, Florida.





Two special six-round co-main events have been ticketed for “Thursday Night Fights.”

In a middleweight bout for the WBB Middleweight title, Santario Martin (3-3, 2 KOs) of Gainesville, Florida takes on Curtis Waller (1-5-1, 1 KO) of Tampa, Florida.

In a battle of undefeated bantamweights, Frank Gonzalez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Miami, Florida fights Andrew Strode (3-0, 1 KO) of Colorado.

In other six-round bouts, Matthew Strode (24-6, 9 KOs) of Greensboro, North Carolina battles Dennis Sharpe (17-25-4, 4 KOs) of Bayonne, New Jersey in a middleweight bout.





Alexander Debovits (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Buffalo, New York battles Alejandro Esquilin Santiago (0-2) of Tampa, Florida in a heavyweight bout.

Francisco Vazquez Irizarry (2-0, 1 KO) of Ponce, Puerto Rico battles Kevin Cooper (1-14, 1 KO) of South Carolina in a lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Tivan Young of North Carolina will make his pro debut against Hakeem Atkinson (0-3) of Jacksonville, Florida in a super lightweight bout.

Willie Harvey (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Plainfield, New Jersey fights Mose Smith (0-2) of Concord, North Carolina in a heavyweight bout.

Tickets are priced at $75, $50 and $35 and can be purchased at www.prettygirlpromo.com