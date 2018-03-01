Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan quotes for March 9

Local hometown hero and former world title challenger Ronny Rios (29-2, 13 KOs) and explosive Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (13-2, 10 KOs) hosted a media workout at TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana, CA ahead of their 10-round super bantamweight clash on the March 9 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

(Photo Credit: Lina Baker/Seeyouringside Photography)





ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 ET/6:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN2 at midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT. ESPN 3 will live stream the fights beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 PT.

Younger sibling to Ronny Rios and hot welterweight prospect, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (10-0, 7 KOs) also participated in the workout, and will be featured in an eight-round welterweight co-main event against Miguel “La Amenaza” Dumas (10-1, 7 KOs). Mexico City’s L.A. transplant Marvin Cabrera (6-0, 5 KOs) will be facing Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Sergio “Marino” Gonzalez (6-4, 2 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round super welterweight fight that will open the card.

RONNY RIOS, Super Bantamweight Contender:

“After fighting for a world title, it feels a little different. I feel stronger and more motivated to get even further than what I accomplished and to become a world champion.

“Azat [Hovhannisyan] has a lot of heart. He comes forward a lot. We’ve seen a lot of strengths and weaknesses on tape. I can’t reveal too much, but we have a lot of different game plans. There’s no added pressure being the main event. I feel the determination to go in there and execute.





“I think this event will sell out. This is a fight city. After this fight I want anyone with a belt.”

AZAT HOVHANNISYAN, WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Champion:

“I’m switching things up a bit. I just started to train with Freddie Roach, and I’ve noticed a change.

“Ronny Rios is a great fighter, but I know what I need to do in the ring to win. I’m going to continue training hard and we’ll see what the future holds.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, Welterweight Prospect:

“It’s the first time I get to fight like this in my hometown. It’s an honor to be fighting with my brother as the co-main event and even fighting for the same title. I thank Golden Boy Promotions for this opportunity.





“I’ve seen footage of Miguel Dumas. He’s a tough, durable guy. I know he’ll stay right in front of me. That could be dangerous-for him. After this I’d like to grab two more regional belts and then a world title the following year.”

MARVIN CABRERA, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“I came to this country to do what I love – and that’s boxing. I’m training hard, and with former world champion [Daniel] Ponce De Leon in my corner, I feel confident to take on any challenge.

“We’ve studied Sergio [Gonzalez] and we are more than ready to make sure we win against him. I’m just focused on building myself up, and taking on people who are going to challenge me in the ring. That will make me a great fighter.”

Televised fighters from the March 16 return of LA FIGHT CLUB on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar also participated in the workout. Recently signed prospect Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (11-0, 2 KOs) will make her debut under the Golden Boy banner in an eight-round flyweight bout against Sonia Osorio (8-5-1, 1 KO) at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Opening up the telecast will be Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight. Gonzalez was also recently signed to Golden Boy Promotions and is managed by Grammy Award-winning artist Lupillo Rivera.

(ABOVE: Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada hitting mitts before her main event on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.)

SENIESA “SUPER BAD” ESTRADA, Super Flyweight Prospect:

“I’m really excited to be returning to LA FIGHT CLUB. This is home. I’m from East LA, so we’re in my territory. I also hope to gain new fans – I’m reppin’ all the female boxers, and hope I get to leave behind a mark. My goal is to always be in exciting fights.”

JOUSCE “TITO” GONZALEZ, Super Featherweight Prospect:

“I’m glad LA FIGHT CLUB is back on. It’s close to home and my people, so it should be an exciting night.

“Since signing to Golden Boy, it’s been good. Lupillo [Rivera] and I talk on the phone and we’re building our relationship. I’m ready for anything. I’ll fight anybody and anywhere. We’ll see where it goes in the coming months, and maybe I can get a regional title.”

March 9 Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN:

Rios vs. Hovhannisyan is a 10-round fight for the WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The event will take place on Friday, March 9, 2018 at The Hangar at The OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT. The first fight and the ESPN3 live stream begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 PT. ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 ET/6:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN2 at midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT.

March 16 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Estrada vs. Osorio is an eight-round flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on April 6, June 1, July 6, Aug. 10, and Oct. 12.