Ronnie Clark: I’m not coming in to make up the numbers

Ronnie Clark is set for his first fight in nearly three-and-a-half years when he meets Sultan Zaurbek on Saturday’s #MTKFightNight – and he’s promised that he will show the fans exactly what they have been missing.

The event takes place at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank in the US, on SportTimeKZ in Kazakhstan, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world.

Clark (21-4-2, 10 KOs) is back for the first time since his victory over Zelfa Barrett back in February 2018, and despite the inactivity, he’s confident of defeating unbeaten Zaurbek (10-0, 7 KOs) and claiming the vacant WBO European super-featherweight title.

Clark said: “I am glad to be back in the ring after such a long time out. I am only in this sport for the real fights and to give the fans what they deserve.

“This is a tough old sport. Due to injuries and family commitments, things have been difficult as fighting is my medicine. This is what makes me tick.

“Zaurbek is a very talented fighter, with a very high boxing IQ. This will be the fight of the night! If anyone knows me, I never focus on my opponent though, I just focus on myself. I am in no hurry for anything, I have my focus on this fight only.

“I won’t be coming along to just make up the numbers, and I am excited to fight over in Kazakhstan. I have only ever heard very nice things about the country.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s MTK Fight Night, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Aleksei Evchenko, Nurtas Azhbenov squares off with Isa Chaniev, Talgat Shayken meets Alexander Sharonov, Ivan Dychko faces Denis Bakhtov, and Dauren Yelussioniv collides with Arman Rysbek.

The undercard also features a number of rising stars from Kazakhstan and beyond, including Bagdat Uaydayev, Ray Seitzhankov, Abay Tolesh, Rakhat Seitzhan, Aidos Medet, and more.

