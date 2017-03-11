Romero Duno TKOs Christian Gonzalez – Results

Romero Duno (13-1, 12 KOs) knocks out Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) in second round upset victory for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight title in front of a sold out crowd at Belasco Theater live on Estrella TV’s national Boxeo Estelar broadcast.

“In terms of the knockout, I was just listening to my coach and kept boxing,” said Romero. “I fought hard and disciplined myself to not take any lucky punches. I based my strategy in seeing what my opponent was doing and adjusted whenever I needed to.”





Celebrities in attendance to watch the fight included Former Junior Middleweight Champion and Current Trainer Fernando Vargas, Metta World Peace and Golden Boy Promotions’ stablemates Ronny Rios, Ivan “Striker” Delgado, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia, Edgar Valerio, Oscar “Jaguar” Negrete, David “Junebug” Mijares and Charles Huerta.

With the cheers of all his fans in attendance, Santa Ana, CA’s Alexis Rocha (7-0, 5 KOs) entered the ring with full steam dropping Marcus Beckford (3-5-4, 1 KO) of Long Island, NY in mere seconds of the first round. At round two, Rocha crushed Beckford with a punishing body shot causing the Long Island native to take a knee. As the bout carried on, Rocha continuously demonstrated his power-causing Beckford’s corner to end the fight at the beginning of the fifth round.

Opening up Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar broadcast, East Los Angeles’ Angel Bojado (1-1) faced powerful Bogota, Colombia fighter Jhon Leon (2-0, 1 KO) for a four round middleweight bout. While both fighters exchanged a series of blocks and punches, it was Leon who came out on top winning by unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight at 39-37.

“I think I fought very intelligently,” said Jhon Leon. “I roughed him up a bit here and there but stuck to my style of boxing and I’m happy to come out with the victory.”

Hailing from Miami, FL, entertaining fighter Niko “Baby Face” Valdes (4-0, 4 KOs) added another knockout victory to his record when he took down Alejandro Osuna (4-3, 2 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico at 2:16 in the fourth round of this super middleweight match. Throughout the rounds, Valdes utilized his signature counterpunching style to effectively land crushing body shots to Osuna during the slugfest.

“My opponent was a very tough fighter,” said Niko Valdes. “I was throwing a lot of hard punches, but the coach told me to start going to the body and that seemed to work moving forward in the fight.”

Los Angeles local Marvin Cabrera (3-0, 3 KOs) came in the ring with a vengeance causing opponent Saadallah Al-Tameemi (2-0-2, 2 KOs) to stumble back on the ropes in the first round of this scheduled six round middleweight fight. With no signs of slowing down, Cabrera continued to wreck Al-Tameemi-ultimately resulting in the judges stopping the fight in the third round at the 2:35 mark.

“I think I performed well for tonight’s fight, focused on my combinations and was happy to come out with the knockout victory,” said Marvin Cabrera.

Kicking off this edition of LA FIGHT CLUB and the RingTV live stream of the night, Las Vegas’ own Francisco “Alarcon” Esparza (6-0, 2 KOs) scored the first victory of the night with a unanimous decision victory with scores of 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55 over Los Angeles’ Emmanuel Castro (2-4, 2 KOs) in this six round featherweight bout. While the fight went the distance, both fighters gave the fans an all-out brawl with their relentless blocks, jabs and combination punches.

“My opponent put a lot of pressure, it was a tough fight, but today I feel I grew as a boxer,” said Francisco Esparza. “I did a lot of things in the ring I can learn from.”

