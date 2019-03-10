Roman “Rocky” Martinez to fight on March 29

Former three-time World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion at 130 pounds, Roman “Rocky” Martinez, will return to the ring on Friday, March 29, in the next edition of “A Puño Limpio”, which will feature the undefeated Jeyvier Cintrón and Luis “Popeye” Lebrón in the co-main bouts, at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“After the successful event this past Friday in Trujillo Alto, we are back on the 29th of this month with the former world champion Rocky (Martinez) in his return and two unbeaten world ranked like Jeyvier (Cintron) and Popeye (Lebrón) in interesting matches, which is guarantee of another great night in our house, the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Vega Baja native, Rocky Martínez (29-3-3, 17 kos), a former WBO holder on three times, will return after almost three years inactive to face a rival to be determined at 135 pounds and 10 rounds. Martinez was world champion at 130 pounds from 2009 to 2010, 2011 to 2013 and 2014 to 2016. He has not fought since June 2016 when he lost by KO to the Ukrainian Vasyliy Lomachenko.

In one of the co-main clashes, the only Puerto Rican boxer in two Olympics (2012 and 2016), Jeyvier Cintrón (9-0, 4 knockouts), will defend his WBO Latino title at 115 pounds for the second time against an opponent to be announced to 10 rounds. Cintron is ranked #7 by the WBO at 115 pounds.





Meanwhile, in the other match of the program, the WBO Latino monarch at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebrón (15-0-1, 8 kos) will fight for the second straight time at 122 pounds on his second fight of 2019. The opponent for Lebron, who is the #10 WBO ranked at 126 pounds, will also be released soon.

More details of the program will be provided soon.

“A Puño Limpio” is broadcast live on Facebook Live through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and by Wapa Deportes later.