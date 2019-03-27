Roman ‘Rocky’ Martinez faces Adam Mate this Friday, March 29

Just days before the next edition of “A Puño Limpio”, the former three-time WBO champion, Román “Rocky” Martínez, and the unbeaten Jeyvier Cintrón and Luis “Popeye” Lebrón, are ready to fight this Friday, March 29, at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum of Trujillo Alto in a show presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“We are two days away from the expected return of Rocky Martinez, who is looking for another world opportunity and will begin that route on Friday, also the world ranked Jeyvier Cintrón and Popeye Lebrón will take another step towards their world dreams,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “For this show, we are presenting a women’s fight and we will have the Virgin Islands prospect, Clayton Laurent Jr., as well as other fights with several prospects of the Island.”

The former world champion Martinez and the regional title holders Cintron and Lebron will have the main turns in the third card of the successful series “A Puño Limpio” in 2019, which will have a total of 10 fights.

“We keep doing what we like: boxing, the previous (programs) have been successful and I know that this is also going to be, thanks to the WBO, Spartan Boxing, PR Best Boxing, we want people to come and enjoy. Trujillo Alto is the mecca of amateur and professional boxing in Puerto Rico,” said the Mayor of Trujillo Alto, José Luis Cruz Cruz.





The main turn of the evening will have the Vega Baja native, Rocky Martinez (29-3-3, 17 kos), a former WBO champion at 130 pounds, measuring Nicaraguan William Gonzalez (30-10, 26 kos) at 10 rounds and 135 pounds. Martinez, who reigned by the WBO at 130 pounds from 2009 to 2010, 2011 to 2013 and 2014 to 2016, has not fought since June 2016 when he lost by KO to the Ukrainian Vasyliy Lomachenko.

“I feel very happy to fight again after three years, people will say that ‘Rocky has not done anything, but I’ve kept on sparring myself, believe me if I was not in shape, I would not fight,”said Martinez.

In one of the co feature bouts, the first and only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016), Jeyvier Cintrón (9-0, 4 KOs), will fight for the first time in 2019 when he faces the Nicaraguan Eliecer Quezada ( 22-8-3, 4 kos) at 115 pounds and 10 rounds. Cintron, who is ranked number six by the WBO at 115 pounds and is the WBO Latino monarch at 115 pounds, comes from a win by disqualification in December, 2018, over the also Nicaraguan Marvin Solano.

“I am in top condition and ready, this year is going to be a very important one for my career, with just nine fights I’m ranked number six in the WBO, I have a big fight on Friday and I’m not focused on the other fights, I’m focused on Friday, this is step by step, I am an intelligent boxer. Some people say that ‘Cintron does not hit’, but what they do not know is that intelligence dominates the strength, in boxing what is important is the craftiness and I am going to achieve great things, I’m going to show it to everyone and silence many mouths,” said Cintrón.

In the other co-main bout of the program, the WBO Latino monarch at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebrón (15-0-1, 8 kos) will fight for the second time this year when he faces Mexican Jose Alfredo Flores (6-8, 3 kos) to 10 rounds at 122 pounds. It will be the second brawl at 122 pounds for Lebron, who is the 10th-ranked by the WBO at 126 pounds.

“(I’m) happy to make my second fight in Trujillo Alto at 122. I confirmed that we will stay at 122 pounds, we make them comfortable, I hope the fans come here in Trujillo Alto, I will come in good condition,” said Lebron.

Meanwhile, in four-round bouts, Clayton Laurent Jr. (3-0, 2 kos), trained by the former 154- pound and 160-pound world champion Julian Jackson, will see action for the second time in Puerto Rico when he faces a rival to determine in the heavyweights; in a ladies fight Ariana Pagán will debut against Amarylis Adorno (1-7) at 108 pounds; Raymond Roig Mendez (2-1) will face Anthony Vera (0-6) at 112 pounds; Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (3-0, 2 kos) will face Alexis Diaz (2-22) at 115 pounds; Adrián Martínez (2-2, 1 kos) will face Jorge Santiago (1-1, 1 kos) at 140 pounds; Nelson Pastrana will make his debut against Eugene Alvelo (0-3) at 160 pounds, and Israel “El Heredero” Vazquez (9-3-3, 6 kos) will face Luis Diaz (0-9-2) at 108 pounds.

“A Puño Limpio” will be broadcast on Facebook Live Friday at 8:00 p.m. through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and by Wapa Deportes later.

