ROMAN GONZALEZ PRESENTED AS THE BEST FIGHTER OF THE YEAR AT THE WBC CONVENTION

During the celebrations of the WBC 54th Convention, which took place in Hollywood, Florida, the World Boxing Council recognized and lauded Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez as the best fighter in 2016, still unbeaten in 46 Fights, with 38 KO´s.

Roman made history by becoming the first Nicaraguan champion to obtain four world titles (minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight and super flyweight).





During 2016, “Chocolatito” won the WBC super flyweight title on September 10 at the Forum of Inglewood, California defeating in a dramatic fight to Mexican Carlos Cuadras.

Roman, has proved during his carrier that a champion not only need skills inside the ring, but also needs to be possessor of a warrior heart, an unshakable spirit and humility. Congratulations champion!

Watch the video presented during the WBC Convention in honor of Roman.