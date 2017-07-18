Boxing News 24/7


Rolando Chinea shines on Showtime with win over Kenneth Sims Jr.

Nobody told Rolando Chinea he was supposed to the “B-side,” when he upset Ladarius Miller, O’Shanique Foster, Mel Crossty, or on Saturday, when he handed Kenneth Sims Jr. (12-1, 4KO) his first loss.

The Super Lightweight prospect, who hails from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, won a majority decision over Sims in the co-feature of Saturday night’s edition of SHOBOX: The New Generation. Sims came out strong early in the fight, but Chinea was relentless, breaking down his opponent over eight rounds. Chinea dominated the last two rounds, and punch stats indicated that he landed more punches overall throughout the bout.

It was Chinea’s second Showtime outing, and Victory Boxing Promoter Chris Middendorf hopes to see him back on the network soon. “He’s shown that he’s willing to step up and face the best. He doesn’t shy away from an undefeated fighter, and he’s ready to get back in the ring on Showtime, and continue to show boxing fans what a real throw-back fighter looks like,” said Middendorf.


Chinea, for his part, rated the performance a ‘B.’ “I am back in the gym and ready to improve. Every fight I learn something about myself and I am ready to put that experience to work for me.”

