Rohan Murdock inks with DDP Sports

Australia’s newest promotional outfit DDP Sports have announced the signing of world number eight super middleweight Rohan “No Mercy” Murdock to a promotional deal that will see the Gold Coast-based boxer-puncher fight at least three times a year for the next three years.





“This deal is huge for me,” enthuses Murdock, 22-1 (16 KOs). “It gives me the opportunity to be a busy fighter, secure quality opposition and gain worldwide exposure. A busy fighter is a happy fighter.”

The 26-year-old Murdock, who is ranked number eight in the world by the World Boxing Organization, returned from a year-long injury-induced layoff to fight on DDP Sports’ inaugural boxing show last October. His third round stoppage of Tanzania’s Said Mbelwa caught the eye of DDP Sports’ Danny Dimas.

“The first time I saw Rohan live in action I knew we had a future world champion on our hands,” says Dimas. “You could see from the way he moved around the ring he was a thinking fighter who not only has great power, but knows how to set up his shots.

“On top of that he’s a great kid with a high-achieving team around him, he’s friendly with the fans and it doesn’t hurt that he’s got a million-dollar smile.





“We are rapt to add Rohan to the DDP Sports stable and look forward to guiding him to a world title shot.”

While boxing promoters have in the past earned a reputation for using and abusing their athletes, Murdock says that the key point of difference with DDP Sports is the way they treat their boxers.

“Being backstage and ringside at the Dennis Hogan versus Jimmy Kilrain Kelly fight night last month, I got a taste of the work ethic and genuine care DDP Sports put into all their athletes and that is something I can’t wait to be a part of,” says Murdock.

“I chose to work with DDP Sports as I respect them as not only a great promotional outfit but as likeminded and genuine people.”





It is a sentiment that his long-time trainer Chris Carden shares.

“They are great people with the same morals and goals as us,” says Carden. “They are a company who put their fighters first. They have a new outlook on what the fighter deserves and are willing to back that up.

“We are excited to start our journey with DDP Sports and look forward to winning the world title together.”

The ultimate goal for Murdock and DDP Sports is to secure a shot at WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez. The unbeaten Mexican southpaw brings a formidable record of 37-0 (25 KOs) to the ring but Murdock’s new team are confident that their charge has the skills to beat the highly-touted 26-year-old knockout artist.

“Rohan can box when he wants to and he can pressure his opponents when he needs to,” says Dimas. “He’s very versatile in the ring and can adjust his attack to suit the circumstances. When we get him in the ring with WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez I believe he will not only cause him all sorts of problems, but will win – and win well.”

Murdock, who is expected back in the ring in August, insists he’s not in this game just to make up the numbers. When he gets his world title shot he plans on making it count.

“The plan over the next year is to continually step up the level of opposition. We believe that in approximately 12 months’ time we’ll get the big shot,” says Murdock.

“We are coming to win the title, not simply fight for it.”