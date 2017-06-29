Roger Gutierrez faces Rene Alvarado on 7/14

Summer will continue to heat up in Los Angeles on July 14 as three undefeated prospects look to keep their perfect records intact as part of Golden Boy Promotions’ LA FIGHT CLUB series at the Belasco Theater and broadcast nationally on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.

In the main event on July 14, white-hot prospect Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (14-0-1, 11 KOs) from Maracaibo, Venezuela, will look to impress in his first fight on U.S. soil, as he takes on longtime warrior and gatekeeper Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (24-8, 16 KOs) from Managua, Nicaragua in an eight-round super featherweight affair.

In the eight-round co-main event, South Central Los Angeles featherweight Edgar Valerio (10-0, 6 KOs) is set to put his unblemished record on the line against Torreon, Mexico’s Jairo Hernandez (18-11, 9 KOs), also televised as part of the Boxeo Estelar broadcast.





Opening up the broadcast on Estrella TV, WBA Fedelatin Super Featherweight Champion Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (10-0, 8 KOs) from Curundu, Panama will fight for the first time on U.S. terrain in a six-round battle against Recky “The Terror” Dulay (9-2, 6 KOs) from the city of Samar in the Philippines.

Appearing on the Ring TV live stream, newly crowned WBC Youth Silver Flyweight Champion Joshua “The Professor” Franco(11-0, 6 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will be back for the second time in a month, this time moving up to the bantamweight division for a six-round fight against Antonio “Tony” Rodriguez (8-15, 3 KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico.

Kicking off the evening of fights at LA FIGHT CLUB on July 14, Oxnard, California’s own Meiirim Nursultanov (2-0, 1 KO) will appear in a six-round middleweight battle against Jeremiah Wiggins (10-6-1, 5 KOs) of Newport News, Virginia.

Gutierrez vs. Alvarado is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD”, Casa Mexico Tequila, and Adriana’s Insurance. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:30 p.m. PT. Boxeo Estelar will air tape delayed on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m.





Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.