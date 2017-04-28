Rogelio “Porky” Medina To Fight David Benavidez

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MATCH TO BE BROADCAST ON FS1 AND FOX DEPORTES

Los Angeles, CA, April 26, 2017 —Latin Sports, a leading Hispanic Sports Promotions and Management Company announced that one of its premier boxers, Rogelio “Porky” Medina (37-7, 31 KOs) will clash with David Benavidez, an undefeatedrising contender (17-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday, May 20th, at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas.





Porky Medina is a force to be reckoned with as he has 31 knockouts under his belt and is known as a dangerous and ferocious fighter who can be relentless in the ring.

Porky Medina in his upset of J’Leon Love on August 30th, 2014 in Las Vegas.

“I see David Benavidez has no losses yet and that will change when he enters the ring with me,” said Medina. “I have the knowledge and experience to give me the edge in this match and the fans can look forward to lots of action on May 20th. Once I take care of business with Benavidez big things are coming,” added Medina.

The winner of the Medina vs Benavidez match will secure a mandatory position in line for a super middleweight title fight.

This match will be a special edition of Premier Boxing Champions and will broadcast live on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and FOX Deportes.

Carlos Moncadaof Latin Sports commented, “We are very proud of Rogelio “Porky” Medina and we have enormous respect for this fine young boxer. He has proven himself in the ring on many occasions. He has been training hard and is in prime condition. He has the discipline it takes to win, and certainly the determination and skill level. He has become a world class boxer,rising through the ranks to the prominence that he enjoys today. This will be an epic battle and we look forward to Rogelio “Porky” Medina emerging victorious.”