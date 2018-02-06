Boxing News 24/7


Rodriguez Ready For WAR against Gonzalez

Flyweight warrior Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez held a media work out at San Dune Park at Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles, California today. He will headline All Star Boxing Boxeo Telemundo Series Premiere against Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.

Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez in training camp working out at Manhattan Beach getting set for Feb 23rd.


“I am well prepared and taking this fight extremely serious, I’m focused on Gonzalez and nothing else, this will be a do or die fight”.

All Star Boxing, Inc. kicks off 2018 with Boxeo Telemundo on Friday February 23, 2018 at the Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL. 34744

A spectacular Puerto Rican – Mexican war as Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 12 KO’s) will battle Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KO’s) in the Main Event for the WBO Regional Flyweight Title.

Gonzalez vs Rodriguez will air LIVE at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network


