Boxeo Telemundo 2020 Opener: Bomba Gonzalez V. Baby Juarez

Miami, Fla: On February 21 st 2020, Boxeo Telemundo, the most popular boxing show on Hispanic television will launch its 2020 series LIVE from the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida. This event will mark the reboot of the Miccosukee Fight Series held 10 years ago by Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc.





Headling the triumphant return to the Miccosukee is ranked WBO #8 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, 22-3-1-13 KOs, Gonzalez is coming off a world title challenge against 3 division WBO Flyweight Champion, Kosei Tanaka, at that time Gonzalez was ahead on all judges’ cards before succumbing to a devasting body shot by the champion. Since then Bomba Gonzalez has decided to come down to Jr. Flyweight to challenge WBO ranked #15 Mexico’s Saul “Baby” Juarez, 25-10-2-13 KOs for the vacant WBO NABO Jr. Flyweight Title.

Juarez, a former WBC Latino Champion is looking for another world title opportunity after losing a close decision to WBC Light Flyweight World Champion, Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. This will be Baby Juarez’s USA debut, a win over Bomba Gonzalez of Puerto Rico on February 21st will surely position Baby Juarez for another world title opportunity.

All Star Boxing, Inc will hold a press conference in weeks to come to reveal the entire 2020 calendar of Boxeo Telemundo, also they will announce the undercard for the Miccosukee Fight Night.





Gonzalez v Juarez will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network at 11:35 pm, check your local listings.

Godzilla Returns In WBF Intercontinental Title Fight

US-based Nigerian Heavyweight Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme returns to his home-country to fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental title on Saturday December 28 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Ehwarieme (32), a 2008 Olympian who signed with legendary promoter Don King last year, has, besides the USA and Nigeria, boxed in Indonesia, Ghana and Argentina since turning pro in 2010, and brings a 17-1 (16) record to what will be his first championship fight.





His opponent on the night will be Argentinean Champion Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 9-4 (5), a 26-year-old dark-horse who made a name for himself when he gave British contender David Allen all he could handle on short notice last year.

Since the fight in England, “Chiquito” Bracamonte has won the Argentinean national crown but come up short after good efforts in WBO and IBO title-fights. He is now looking to finally cross the finish line and capture a non-domestic title.

The Ehwarieme vs. Bracamonte WBF Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight will headline a nine-bout show billed as GOtv Boxing Night, promoted by Flykite Promotions.