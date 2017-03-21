‘Rocking Fights’ At The Paramount Friday

Star Boxing is bringing another exciting boxing show to the Paramount in Huntington, NY in spite of New York’s new insurance regulations which have otherwise destroyed pro boxing in New York.

In the main event, Hicksville, NY native Anthony Karperis (13-2 4KO’S) will be defending his New York State Jr. Welterweight title against Brooklyn, NY prospect Scott Burrell (12-2 8KO’S) in a 10 round contest at The Paramount in Huntington, NY on Friday, March 24, 2017.





The fight is expected to be an evenly matched local battle reminiscent of the glory days of local boxing in New York. Karperis a former martial arts second degree black-belt, was ranked #7 in North America before turning to boxing and winning the 2008 Golden Gloves.

Karperis has been thrilling fans at the Paramount where he has been working on becoming the next graduate of Star Boxing’s famous Rockin’ Fights series at the Paramount which has produced stars such as Chris Algieri, Joe Smith Jr. and Cletus Seldin.

BOTH MAIN EVENT FIGHTERS COLLEGE GRADUATES:

Karperis is a college graduate, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in film from Hofstra University. His opponent, Scott Burrell was born to Jamaican parents in Brooklyn NY, was raised in London, England.

Burrell graduated from Roehampton University in South London with bachelor of science in Business studies and Sports science. Scott’s twin brother, Dean Burrell, is a also fighting Friday at the Paramount, against another local favorite, Johnny Hernandez.

Both Scott and Dean Burrell were 5x London champions, Dean was national champion and 3x national finalist and Scott 2x national finalist. Both brothers won the Haringey International box-cup in 2009.

HELPING ATHLETES PLAN FUTURE

In keeping with the theme of highly educated gladiators, Star Boxing is pleased to announce it’s new sponsor, Legacy Advisors Financial Group. The advisory group which specializes in investment, protection and financial strategies has signed a multi-year agreement with Star Boxing which will include, among other aspects, assistance to Star Boxing fighters to help them maintain proper planning for their future.

Joe DeGuardia, (himself a former Golden Gloves Champion and Hofstra Law School Graduate) CEO of Star Boxing said: “I’m pleased to have Legacy Advisors as one of our new sponsors. They are dedicated to asset protection and we have always been interesting in linking our boxers with prudent advisors so we are happy to have them.

UNDERCARD BOUTS

The feature undercard bout will pit Woodhaven Jr. Welterweight Danny Gonzalez 12-0-1 (5 KO’s) in perhaps the toughest test of his career as he takes on experienced Allentown, PA brawler Jerome Rodriguez, 7-5-3 (2 KO’s), in an 8 round Jr. Welterweight match up. Both fighters are known for their fan friendly style which should make a heck of a battle come March 24th.

In another interesting local matchup, homegrown Huntington NY’s exciting Lightweight, Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez, 8-1 1KO takes on Dean “Badnewz” Burrell, 11-1 8KO’S, Brooklyn, NY in a 6 round contest.

Dean is the twin brother of main eventer Scott. Both Dean and Scott are highly educated college graduates. Johnny Hernandez has developed a large following at his hometown arena, but Dean and Scott expect to bring their loyal Brooklyn fans as well.

Also scheduled to appear are undefeated Welterweight Long Islanders Tyrone James, 3-0 (2 KO’s), of Elmont, NY taking on Alabama’s Quincy Brown, 1-4 in a 4 round Welterweight fight and Central Islip’s Terrell Bostic, 2-0 1KO squaring off against Brooklyn’s Grashino Yancy, 2-1 (1KO) in a 4 round Lightweight fight.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments about the undercard “I am pleased we are back at the Paramount. This is old school boxing, local fighters from the New York area stepping in the ring with each other. We have a fan-friendly main event with real local interest when Karperis and Scott Burrell battle for the NY Jr. Welter title. My matchmaker, Ron Katz, promises these 5 exciting match-ups will be ‘Paramount Punches in Bunches’, which is what our fans have become accustomed to at the Paramount. It will be another special night of fights at The Paramount on Friday night March 24th”.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Star Boxing 718 823-2000 or at www.starboxing.com, The Paramount box office 631 673-7300, or TICKETMASTER at ticketmaster.com 1 800 745-3000. Tickets are priced at $50 and up.