Rock Legends The Mahones To Perform At March 18 Boxing Event

On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Lee Baxter Promotions will be following a pair of heralded Irish traditions: Great fighting, and great punk music.

In addition to the world-class professional boxing taking place at the Powerade Centre in Brampton on March 18, fans in attendance will be treated to a live acoustic performance by legendary rock band The Mahones.





Heralded as pioneers of the Irish punk scene, and internationally recognized as one of the best and hardest working punk outfts around, The Mahones formed on St. Patrick’s Day in 1990, and have been working on their own brand of Irish punk ever since.

The Mahones have released an incredible ten studio albums, three compilation albums, two live albums and two EPs.

The band has toured through 35 countries internationally and headlined festivals all over the world, but on March 18 they will achieve a first: Playing a boxing event, and a concert on the same night, in the same city. Immediately after their set at the Powerade Centre, they will head to the Horseshoe Tavern in downtown Toronto.

“We are wrapping up a sold-out St. Patrick’s Tour in Europe, and can’t wait to get back home to Canada to celebrate in style. The Mahones are honoured to be playing at the Brampton Powerade Arena on March 18th,” the band said in between a recent sold out show.

Fight fans may be most familiar with The Mahones through one of the great boxing movies of our time: The Fighter. Their song “Paint The Town Red” was featured during the final scene, during Micky Ward’s bout against Shea Neary.

Canada’s own action star of Irish descent, in the spirit of Micky Ward, will headline the event, as Logan Cotton McGuinness battles Horacio Cabral.

“It’s a special feeling, to be fighting on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in a meaningful fight. Having The Mahones playing that will just bring the energy in the arena to a whole different level,” said McGuinness.

Tickets for “The Boys Are Back In Town” start at just $35. Doors open at 6:30 PM ET, with the first fight beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

For VIP tables, please contact: [email protected]