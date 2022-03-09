Rocha Vs. Cobbs Set As Co-main Event To Ortiz Vs. Mckinson Live On Dazn

Orange County’s rising star, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) hosted a media workout today ahead of his fight against Philadelphia’s Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) on March 19. The 10-round welterweight fight will be featured as the co-main event to Vergil Ortiz, Jr. vs. Michael McKinson at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles and will be streamed live, worldwide, on DAZN. Alexis took us on tour of Downtown Santa Ana and then travelled to his gym TKO Boxing Club for a workout where he was joined by his team, his brother world title contender Ronny Rios, and the mayor of the City of Santa Ana, Vicente Sarmiento.

Below is what the fighter had to say about his upcoming fight:

“I am excited for the challenge to face Blair Cobbs. He is an undefeated fighter, I take nothing away from him because he shows a lot of heart in the ring. I have seen him hit the deck, get back up, and win his fight. He’s a good fighter, but I am very motivated to go out there and shine.

“I am not intimated by undefeated record. I put no pressure on myself about that, because last time I put pressure on myself I lost. Since that loss, that 0 went away, and I feel like the pressure got off of me. You put so much pressure on yourself to stay undefeated and really all that pressure can be defeating, mentally.

“He has a unique style; he likes to mix it up. But I feel like I know his weaknesses and his strengths and come fight night, I am ready for whatever.

“I give every training camp 110%. My confidence is through the roof, my training has been incredible, my worth ethic is incredible, the commitment from my team is incredible. And the mind set I carry is one where I know what I want, and I know how to get it. I have dreams, I have desires that I want to go get and I am very motivated.

