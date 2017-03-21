Robinson headlines ‘New Beginnings’ show at the Venue in Dudley on April 8

Andrew Robinson returns to the town where his boxing career began next month adamant he can work his way back into the frame for major titles.

He features on the ‘New Beginnings’ show at the Venue in Dudley on Saturday April 8 in a six-round contest against Adam Jones, writes Craig Birch.





‘D’Animal’ pits his wits against a fellow granite-chinned fighter, with Jones yet to be stopped in 30 professional contests so far.

Robinson, a Brummie now based in Redditch, first laced on the gloves at Lions Boxing Club in Dudley and graduated from there into the paid code.

The 32-year-old will step through the ropes in a pro ring for the 22nd time and has always seen the distance, challenging for English and WBO European honours in front of the BoxNation cameras.

But a Midlands title is all that is currently on the mantelpiece for the game middleweight, who is trained by John Costello and Des Witter. Avoided puncher Jamie Cox is a regular sparring partner.

Robinson is determined to continue until he seizes big belts and doesn’t want to leave his fate in the hands of anyone but himself.

He said: “It’s a new year and I want to start off with a bang, new beginnings is the perfect title for the next chapter of my career.

“What’s done is done, I feel I’ve been robbed along the way and whenever you got into the other kid’s backyard, you’ve blatantly got to knock them out.

“I’m not playing about anymore, I’m never going to let anyone last the distance with me again, especially in away territory. The aim is to set traps and stop opponents.

“If I can do that to Adam Jones, who is solid, them I’m in contention for the big fights again. I’m not under-estimating him, though, he’s been in with some punchers.

“I want to show people improvement and I still believe I’m one of the best middleweights in Britain. I conduct myself in the manner a champion would. Bring on anyone.

“I haven’t really got any rivalry with anyone, I’m in this sport to win titles and earn good money for my family. I want to leave a legacy, too, as the animal with the granite chin.

“I don’t worry about my age, I got asked for ID the other day when I was trying to buy a bottle of wine in Tesco! I can’t be looking that old. I feel like I’ve got four or five years of boxing left in me.”

Tickets, priced at £35 and £50 ringside with waitress service, are available now by calling Andrew directly on 07496 123 675. Alternatively, contact him or his fans page on Facebook.