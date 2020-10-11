Robin Krasniqi upsets Bösel, Peter Kadiru defeats Gorst – Boxing Results

Robin Krasniqi (51-6, 19 KOs) upset WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (30-2, 12 KOs) via spectacular knockout in the 3rd round in the GETEC ARENA in Magdeburg, Germany yesterday. 2000 fans, under strictly implemented Corona rules, saw a highly dramatic fight, which thrilled boxing fans and TV viewers. In his third try, Krasniqi finally fulfilled his world title dream after losing to Nathan Cleverly and Jürgen Brähmer in his first two attempts and knocked out Bösel cold at 2:25 of the third round.

SES Boxing promoter Ulf Steinforth: “Congratulations to Krasniqi. In boxing, there will always be surprises and Robin Krasniqi has shown that even as a huge underdog you have to believe in yourself and never give up. I´m sure Bösel will get back on track and will certainly try to get his belts back in a rematch. It was a great evening for all boxing fans”.

Peter Kadiru dethrones previously unbeaten German heavyweight champion Roman Gorst

Heavyweight talent Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs) fought for the fourth time this year and was aiming to snatch Roman Gorst’s German heavyweight title belt. Kadiru, who is only 23 years old and lives in Hamburg, Germany dominated the 31-year-old previously unbeaten Gorst (6-1, 5 KOs) in all aspects and won by ten round unanimous decision. Judges scored the fight 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 in favor of Kadiru.

SES-Cruiserweight Roman Fress is new International German Champion

Cruiserweight Roman Fress, who is trained by former World Champion Robert Stieglitz, defeated opponent Daniel Vencl from the Czech Republic in a fight for the International German Championship in his 11th professional fight. After a total of five knockdowns, the referee finally stopped the fight in the second round.

Full Results

Main Event:

WBA-Interim / IBO World Championship

Light Heavyweight (12 Rounds)

Dominic Bösel (79,2 kg / GER) vs. Robin Krasniqi (79,1 kg / GRE)

L KO, Rd. 3; 2’25

German Championship – Heavyweight (10 Rounds)

Peter Kadiru (108,8 kg / GER) vs. Roman Gorst (101,9 kg / GER)

W PTS: 97:93, 99:91, 98:92

Int. German Championship Cruiserweight (10 Rounds)

Roman Fress (90,5 kg / GER) vs. Daniel Vencl (88,0 kg / CZE)

W TKO, Rd. 2; 1‘52

WBC Youth Inter-Continental Championship Lightweight (8 Rounds)

Nenad Stancic (61,0 kg / GER) vs. Andrea Sito (60,9 kg / ITA)

W PTS: 80:70, 80:70, 79:71

Middleweight (8 Rounds)

Anatoli Muratov (73,1 kg / GER) vs. Siarhei Huliakevich (70,9 kg / BLR)

D PTS: 77:75, 76:76, 75:76

Super Welterweight (6 Rounds)

Edison Zani (68,9 kg / GER) vs. Bronislav Kubin (68,3 kg / CZE)

W TKO, Rd. 2; 2‘34