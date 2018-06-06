Roberto Garcia Isn’t Afraid of Martin Murray; Garcia Ready to Replace Saunders and Risk His Title

Martin Murray is one very upset fighter.





Murray was scheduled to fight for the WBO Middleweight Championship at the O2 Arena in London, England on June 23, but champion Billy Joe Saunders has pulled out of the fight because of an injury for a second time.

WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Roberto Garcia has just the cure for the upset Murray.

“I’m not like Saunders,” said Garcia. “I’m not afraid of Murray. I’m willing to risk my title and come to London to fight Murray before his hometown fans. Let’s get it on!”

Saunders postponed the originally scheduled April 14th fight with Murray because of a alleged hand injury. Now he is pulling out of the June fight because of an alleged hamstring injury.





“My manager, Lee Holliday, informed me today that my promoter, Don King, has reached out to Warren’s team about making this fight. I have a “have Belt and will Travel” attitude and ready to back it up tomorrow if necessary.

“No more whining about Billy Joe and his excuses. If you want to fight on June 23, then put up or shut up. If not, then you are just Billy Joe with different excuses.”

Danish heavyweight Ljungquist faces Bunga on June 16 in Munich

Danish heavyweight Kem Ljungquist (3-0, 2 KOs) is set to face Andre Bunga (4-11-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round contest on June 16 at the Ballhaus Forum in Munich, Germany.





The Herlev boxer is back in action following a second-round knockout win over Frantisek Kohout in Struer on March 10, and returns to Germany for a third-time having previously recorded victories in Schwerin and Ludwigsburg.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Germany again,” he says. “This will be my third time boxing there as a professional and I really enjoy it. I do a lot of my training in Germany, and it’s very close to Denmark, so it’s like my second home.”

Ljungquist, a former three-time national and two-time Nordic amateur champion, is expecting a solid test from the Angolan-born German, but recognises it as a test he must pass in order to progress with his promising his career.

“Andre Bunga is a tough fighter,” says the Danish talent. “He’s fought some really high class opponents so he will be a good test for me. However, I want to be fighting for titles sooner rather than later so I need to be beating guys like Bunga right now.”

When asked for his prediction, Ljungquist admits he is confident of extending his unbeaten run. “I will claim my fourth professional victory against Bunga in Munich,” he exclaims.