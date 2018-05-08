Roberto Arriaza fights Juan Ruiz this Friday, May 11

Undefeated welterweight contender Roberto Arriaza (16-0, 13 KOs) looks to strengthen his case for a world title shot when he defends the WBO Intercontinental Title against Venezuela’s Juan Ruiz (20-1, 12 KOs) this Friday, May 11.





The 10-round “Path to Glory” main event originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. and caps Thompson Boxing’s terrific 18 Year Anniversary show.

Arriaza, fighting out of Los Angeles by way of Nicaragua, is ranked as the No. 9 challenger by the WBO.

The 28-year-old burst onto the national scene on broadcast network Telemundo with a twenty second, first round destruction of Sammy Valentin in March. The spectacular knockout win awarded Arriaza his current championship.

Click here to watch Arriaza’s KO win, or on the graphic above.





Thompson Boxing caught up with the titleholder and got his take on the first defense of his career, what relocating to Los Angeles has been like, and the loaded welterweight division that he’s trying to climb.

On defending your WBO Intercontinental Title…

“I’m motivated more than ever for this title fight. It’s important to show up ready to attack. I don’t know too much on Ruiz, but I know he likes to box on the outside. We’ll cut the distance and make this into a fight.”

On what relocating to Los Angeles has been like…





“I like it a lot. The weather is consistently good and you have all kinds of food options. I miss my family back home, but it’s nice to live in a peaceful environment.”

Give us your thoughts on the welterweight division…

“It’s an excellent division with great champions. I see myself as a future world champion, up there with those guys. With fights like these, I’m earning my shot at a world title.”

Walk us through the 20 second knockout of Sammy Valentin…

“I went into that fight not thinking knockout. I never really predict knockout wins. I was planning to box him. We both had mutual respect for one another and I found Valentin to be a tough challenge. It just so happens that he opened up too much and I just started landing heavy shots, one after the other. Before I knew it, the fight was over.”

Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

In the 8-round co-feature, Junior NABF featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. puts his hardware on the line against former world title challenger Carlos Carlson (22-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook pag