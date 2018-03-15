Roberto Arriaza Featured on Telemundo this Friday Night

Unbeaten welterweight talent Roberto Arriaza (15-0, 12 KOs) goes up against world ranked contender Sammy Valentin (13-1, 10 KOs) this Friday night in the Boxeo Telemundo 10-round main event (11:30 PM ET).





Arriaza, who is from Nicaragua but conducted his training camp in Los Angeles, is perhaps facing the toughest challenge of his young career. Not only is he challenging a strong puncher in Valentin, but the featured bout has championship implications, as Valentin’s WBO Intercontinental Title will be on the line.

“It’s definitely a tough fight,” said Arriaza, who signed with Thompson Boxing several years ago. “I need fights like these to prove myself in the welterweight division. There’s a lot of talent and a win against a ranked boxer will make me stand out.”

Valentin currently sits as the No. 12 ranked welterweight by the WBO and has bounced back nicely since losing his NABO title to Giovani Santillan last July (Santillan is promoted by Thompson Boxing). He knocked out the previously unbeaten Alejandro Barboza in November.

“I know this is a tough challenge ahead of me, but the Santillan loss taught me a lot,” said Valentin, who is promoted by All Star Boxing, INC. “I will rise to the occasion.”

"Hurricane" Sammy Valentin vs. Roberto "Dinamita" Arriaza is brought to you by All Star Boxing, INC., in association with Thompson Boxing Promotions.





