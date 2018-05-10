Roberto Arriaza & Erick Ituarte Set to Defend Titles in Separate Bouts Friday

Undefeated welterweight contender Roberto Arriaza (16-0, 13 KOs) measured an even 147 lbs. at Thursday’s weigh in and Juan Ruiz (20-1, 12 KOs) checked in at 146.5 lbs.





Arriaza will make the first defense of his WBO Intercontinental welterweight championship in the 10-round “Path to Glory” main event that caps Thompson Boxing’s terrific 18 Year Anniversary show.

Arriaza, fighting out of Los Angeles by way of Nicaragua, is ranked as the No. 9 challenger by the WBO.

In the 8-round co-feature, Junior NABF featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. puts his hardware on the line against former world title challenger Carlos Carlson (22-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

Ituarte weighed in at 125.9 lbs., while the challenging Carlson measured 124.8 lbs.





WEIGHTS

Roberto Arriaza, 147 lbs. vs. Juan Ruiz, 146.5 lbs. (10-rounds)

Erick Ituarte, 125.9 lbs. vs. Carlos Carlson, 124.8 lbs. (8-rounds)

Michael Dutchover, 130.7 lbs. vs. Mike Fowler, 128.7 lbs. (6-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 118.9 lbs. vs. Neri Garcia, 118.6 lbs. (6-rounds)

Ruben Torres, 132.4 lbs. vs. Sergio Gonzalez, 131.5 lbs. (4-rounds)

Remaining tickets are priced at $40 and $75 and are available for purchase on the day of the event (Friday) at the will call booth starting at 5:30 p.m. local time from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Michael Montero providing expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

