Robert Guerrero and Veteran Trainer Virgil Hunter Serve as FOX Sports Analysts for Ortiz vs. Alexander

Today, FOX Sports announces former multiple-division world champion Robert Guerrero and longtime boxing trainer Virgil Hunter join the broadcast team as analysts for PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS: ORTIZ VS. ALEXANDER live on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, Feb. 17 (8:00 PM ET), from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Guerrero and Hunter team with blow-by-blow announcer Sean Grande calling the fights. Kate Abdo hosts the broadcast. On FOX Deportes, Ernesto Amador joins blow-by-blow announcer Jaime Motta to call the action in Spanish.





The main event features a 12-round matchup between former welterweight world champions “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) and Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-4, 14 KOs). In the co-main event, unbeaten contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (16-0, 10 KOs) faces Rogelio “Porky” Medina (38-8, 32 KOs) in a 12-round 168-pound world title eliminator. In addition, 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Jorge Rojas (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round matchup.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fight is available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, fights are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.