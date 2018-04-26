Robert Guerrero serves as FOX Sports Analyst for PBC: Lopez vs. Cruz

Today, FOX Sports announces former multiple-division world champion Robert Guerrero joins blow-by-blow announcer Sean Grande to call PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS: LOPEZ VS. CRUZ live on FOX Saturday, April 28 (8:30 PM ET), from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. Jordan Hardy serves as ringside reporter, while Ray Flores handles ring announcing. On FOX Deportes, Jaime Motta joins blow-by-blow announcer Jesse Losada to call the action in Spanish.





The main event features a 10-round welterweight matchup between rugged veteran Josesito Lopez (35-7, 19 KOs) and unbeaten contender Miguel Cruz (17-0, 11 KOs). In the co-main event, former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell (31-1-1, 24 KOs) faces El Paso’s Abraham Han (26-3-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round 168-pound skirmish. In addition, unbeaten Mexican featherweight contender Jorge Lara (29-0-1, 21 Kos) clashes with Dominican brawler Claudio Marrero (22-2, 16 Kos) in the 10-round opening bout.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fight is available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, fights are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.