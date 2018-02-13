Robert Guerrero Headed To Canastota For 2018 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today two-division champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero will visit Canastota for the first time to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th.

“Each time Robert Guerrero stepped into the ring, he gave fight fans his all and that determination earned him championships in two divisions,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame is very excited about having ‘The Ghost’ take part in the 2018 Hall of Fame Weekend.”

Born in Gilroy, CA, Guerrero turned pro in 2001 and captured world titles in two weight divisions (IBF featherweight 2006, 2007-08; IBF super featherweight 2009-10). “The Ghost” compiled a professional ledger of 33-6-1 (18 KOs) that includes wins over Andre Berto, Michael Katsidis, Vicente Escobedo, Joel Casamayor, Malcolm Klassen, Jason Litzau and Martin Honorio. In 2017 Guerrero announced his retirement from the sport.

“I’m super excited about coming to the Hall of Fame for the first time. Can’t wait. To be able to be in Canastota to witness the new people get inducted is an incredible feeling,” said Guerrero.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.

For more information on the Hall of Fame's 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com

In October, Turning Stone Resort Casino and the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced a major five-year partnership. The multifaceted program will spotlight the entire region, garnering national attention and will boost Central New York tourism. The program includes a series of exhilarating nationally-televised boxing events at Turning Stone and will culminate every year in June with an elaborate and bigger-than-ever International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend celebration with several events, promotions, restaurant specials and more. Turning Stone has become internationally-known for legendary fight-of-the-year level boxing matches, rivaling arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. In fact, one of the very first fights held at the resort was boxing legend Hector “Macho” Camacho defeating Tommy Small in a sixth round knockout. Over the years, several Boxing Hall-of-Famers and boxing legends have fought or promoted fights at Turning Stone, including Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto and Oscar de la Hoya.