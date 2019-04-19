Robert Easter Jr. prepares for Rances Barthelemy fight

Former lightweight world champion Robert “E-Bunny” Easter Jr. hosted a media day in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio Thursday and was joined by the Easter Bunny ahead of Sunday’s holiday. Easter will face former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, April 27 live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, can be purchased at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster.

Easter discussed his upcoming matchup before posing for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Here is what Easter had to say Thursday:

ROBERT EASTER JR.





“I’ve put in a lot of hard work this training camp. We’ve been grinding every day. We went hard on the strength and conditioning, I’ve been swimming and doing everything possible to be in top shape.

“Most importantly me and my dad have been getting back on track. We had a little break after the last fight but now we’ve both got our timing down and ready for April 27.

“I train for every fight like it’s a big fight. This time, it really is a big fight. I train hard for every fight, no exceptions.

“I expect Rances to come out and fight. He’s an awkward, crafty fighter who likes to put up a fight. It’s not really about what I expect from him though, it’s about what I’m going to do in there. It’s going to be my tempo.

“It’s big for me to fight for a title and it’s something I put myself in position for with the way I’ve always fought. If I don’t get the knockout, I’m going to beat him down for 12 rounds.

“I’ve always been a tall guy for this division and I’m ready to show everyone that I’m still trouble for anyone out there.

“I got the ‘Bunny’ nickname from my dad. Because both of our last names are Easter, you just cut it down to E-Bunny and that’s me. I’m excited to spend a little time not training on Easter Sunday with my family.”