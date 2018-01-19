Robert Easter Jr. to defend against Javier Fortuna on Sat.

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray sat down with undefeated world champion Robert Easter Jr. at the famed Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn ahead of his 135-pound title defense against former world champion Javier Fortuna. The pair discussed Easter’s motivations to enter the sport of boxing, his life outside the ring and future aspirations inside the ring.

The IBF Lightweight World Title Bout serves as the co-feature of the January 20 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, a Premier Boxing Champions event LIVE on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. The event is headlined by IBF Welterweight World Champion and 2012 U.S. Olympian Errol Spence Jr. making his first title defense against former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson.





“Nothing concerns me about Fortuna”, said Easter. “He hasn’t been in the ring with no one like me with my attributes. I’m going to show him why he didn’t want this fight.”

Looking ahead to what a successful title defense on Saturday night would mean for his career, Easter made it clear his goal was to unify the division. “Mikey Garcia, Jorge Linares – either or, it doesn’t matter. It’s all in these guys’ hands if they want to face me.”

SHOWTIME Sports will stream two live boxing undercard bouts featuring Marcus Browne and Adam Kownacki on Saturday on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS. Browne, an unbeaten 175-pound contender from Staten Island, will face Francy Ntetu in a 10-round fight while undefeated heavyweight Kownacki, fighting out of Brooklyn by way of Poland, will take on Iago Kiladze of Kiev, Ukraine in a 10-round bout.