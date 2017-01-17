Robert Brant Headlines FloBoxing Fight Series Event

FloSports announced today the launch of its “FloBoxing Fight Series,” a high-level boxing series that will feature many of the top fighters, prospects and promotions in boxing beginning Jan. 20 from Grand Casino in Hinckley, MN, airing live on the FloBoxing.tv platform.

One of boxing’s top prospects–and the World Boxing Association’s #3-ranked middleweight in the world–Robert “Bravo” Brant (21-0, 14 knockouts) headlines the first event, defending his WBA-NABA middleweight title against Mount Clemens, Michigan’s Alexis Hloros (18-5) in a 10-round bout.





“I am extremely excited to be a part of such a groundbreaking series on such an amazing platform,” said Brant, who was named one of ESPN’s 2016 Prospects of the Year. “I was a subscriber to FloSports far before I ever knew I would one day be featured on the Flo Fight Series. I am not going to disappoint my hometown fans at Grand Casino Hinckley or the many fans who will be tuned in live on FloBoxing.”

FloBoxing-Brant-Hloros

Brant’s promoter, Greg Cohen of Greg Cohen Promotions, said, “It is truly incredible to have Rob Brant defend his NABA Middleweight Title on the first installment of FloBoxing Fight Series. High-quality championship match ups being featured on OTT streaming is unquestionably the future of the sport, and I believe FloSports is going to be the leader of this platform. We are very excited and humbled to play a role in bringing this event to the FloSports audience.”

The loaded undercard of the first FloBoxing Fight Series event will include top national prospects Duarn Vue, Skendar Halili, Adrian Taylor, Delorien Caraway and Deontae Wislon.

The commentary team for Jan. 20 will feature Mike Letourneau, national boxing writer Steve Kim and former heavyweight champion of the world Hasim “The Rock” Rahman. The eight-bout card will begin streaming on FloBoxing.tv at 7:30 p.m. CST.

How to Watch FloBoxing Fight Series: Brant vs. Hloros

On TV: Now Available on Roku & Apple TV 4

STREAMING: Available only on FloBoxing. Sign up today for $20 monthly or $150 yearly. Yearly FloPRO access gets you premium content and events from ALL FloSports sites, including FloCombat, FloWrestling, and FloGrappling.