Al Bernstein To Host Corona Extra Frampton/Santa Cruz Pre-fight Party

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Al Bernstein will host a special live event for boxing fans Friday, January 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Losers Most Wanted Bar at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino as part of the fight week festivities for the Leo Santa Cruz-Carl Frampton championship rematch. This official pre-fight party is sponsored by Corona Extra Cervesa Mas Fina and it will feature interviews with champion boxers, Q & A with Al Bernstein, boxing trivia for fans to win prizes and a viewing of the first exciting match between Santa Cruz and Frampton. The first 50 fans to attend will receive a signed copy of Bernstein’s book, “30 Years, 30 Undeniable Truths About Boxing, Sports and T.V.” Award winning artist Richard Slone will be signing official fight posters, which he designed. The event is open to the public.





Bernstein said, “These Corona fan events add to fight week excitement. I’m looking forward to sharing my analysis of the fight and discussing this terrific match with boxing fans. I love interacting with the fans, giving away prizes to them and interviewing boxing celebrities on hand. The Corona Extra staff makes these events fan friendly and a lot of fun.” This is the third of four events that Al Bernstein is scheduled to host for Corona Extra. Daniel Kinghorn, Sr. Brand Mgr. Constellation Brands, said, “Corona Extra is once again honored to work with Al. These events are such a great time and give boxing fans a chance to interact with one of the most knowledgeable figures in the sport.”

The January 28 Frampton-Santa Cruz featherweight title match will be seen on SHOWTIME, starting at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT Bernstein will be ringside to announce the fights.

Robert Berridge gets WBA World title shot

Breaking News today, Robert Berridge announced on his facebook page that he has signed a contract to face Dmitry Bivol for Bivol Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight title. The bout will happen in Russia on February 23rd.

Russian Dmitry Bivol climbed the boxing ranks extremely quickly, winning his Interim World title in his 7th fight against champion at the time Felix Valera. Bivol has also just came off a win from in non title fight against Yevgeni Makhteienko in October.

This will be Berridge’s second world title shot, first being against South African Thomas Oosthuizen for the IBO World Light Heavyweight title. Berridge lost the bout by unanimous decision, however Oosthuizen lost his title due to failing to make weight. Last year, Berridge successfully defeated two of New Zealand’s top boxers, Including Sam Rapira and long time rival Adrian Taihia.

Berridge is hoping to become the fourth New Zealand born to hold a major World title following World Featherweight champion Torpedo Billy Murphy in 1890s, first ever IBF Women’s World champion Daniella Smith in 2010 and current WBO World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker.

Other New Zealanders that are looking promising for a world title opportunity is Gentiane Lupi, Nailini Helu, Arlie Meleisea and Junior Fa. New Zealander Michelle Preston recently fought for an IBF World title in Argentina, however was defeated by Unanimous Decision.