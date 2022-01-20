Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan added to Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall card on February 26th in Glasgow

Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez will cross the pond to battle Irish veteran Eric Donovan in a 10-round featherweight battle Saturday, Feb. 26 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ramirez-Donovan highlights a loaded undercard before the highly anticipated junior welterweight showdown between Scottish undisputed world champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor and undefeated WBO No. 1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall.

The entire Taylor-Catterall card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

“Ever since that shocking loss in his professional debut, Robeisy Ramirez has shown why he was one of the top fighters from the 2016 Rio Olympics,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Robeisy fought all over the world during his amateur career, and we are thrilled that he will be able to showcase his skills for the Scottish fans.”

Ramirez (8-1, 4 KOs) is no stranger to fighting on British soil. At the 2012 London Olympics, he stunned the flyweight field as a 16-1 underdog to win gold. Ramirez won a second gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and defected from Cuba in July 2018.

Following a split decision defeat to Adan Gonzales in his August 2019 pro debut, Ramirez has won eight straight fights, including a shutout decision win over Gonzales in their 2020 rematch. Ramirez shined on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III undercard last October, dominating the previously unbeaten Orlando Gonzalez over 10 rounds. Donovan (14-1, 8 KOs), a one-time Irish amateur star from Athy, has won two fights since an August 2020 TKO loss to Zelfa Barrett.

Ramirez said, “Ever since I won my first Olympic gold medal in London, I’ve wanted to fight again in this part of the world. Scottish fans are incredibly passionate, and I can’t wait to put on a great show for them in front of a sold-out arena. My opponent is a tough Irishman, and I will be at my very best to come out victorious.”

In other undercard action on ESPN+: