Rob Brant meets Juergen Braehmer on Oct.27 in WBSS

Greg Cohen, promoter of middleweight/super middleweight contender Rob Brant, says his undefeated fighter is headed for a “changing of the guard” fight against Juergen Braehmer.

Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) and Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) will meet on Friday October 27, at the Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany, as part of the World Boxing Super Series’ super middleweight division.





The 38-year-old Braehmer is a long-time light heavyweight world champion, who hasn’t fought at super middleweight in a decade. A star in his native Germany, where the fight is taking place, Braehmer seems to be on the tail end of a distinguished career.

27-year-old Brant, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, is the dark horse in this tournament. With comparatively much fewer professional titles and accomplishments thus far in his career, Brant would seem to be taking a huge risk with his undefeated career.

Not so, says Cohen.

“We think Robert Brant is going to win this whole tournament,” said Cohen. “You have the perfect ‘changing of the guard’ type of fight here: an undefeated young buck against an aging former champion.”

But, says Cohen, there are some hidden factors at play in this fight.





“Braehmer is coming down in weight for the fist time in eight or nine years and hasn’t fought since losing his title via TKO stoppage late last year. Meanwhile, Rob has shown constant improvement in each of his fights over the past few years. He’s a world-class fighter on the verge of becoming a household name.”

So confident was Team Brant that Cohen says they have no problem going into the old lion’s den to fight.

“Rob doesn’t care where they fight. He knows he’s got too much for Braehmer. This fight will be his FORMAL introduction to the boxing world. He’s in top shape and ready for anything coming his way. After this fight, Rob Brant will no longer be the secret wild card of the tournament. He’s going to win the whole thing.”