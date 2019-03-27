RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass official weights from San Antonio

The official weigh in took place for tomorrow night’s (Thursday, Mar. 28) RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass® pro boxing event at Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas.





Below are the fighters’ official weights:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (10)*

Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs), San Antonio, TX 140 lbs.

Rudy “AK47” Bernardo (24-3, 18 KOs), Elia Pina, Dominican Republic140 lbs.





CO-FEATURE — LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*

Xavier Wilson (10-0-1, 1 KO), Baltimore, MD 134.6 lbs.

John Arellano (9-1, 9 KOs), Austin, TX 138.4 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)*

Joseph “Mongoose” Rodriguez (14-0-1, 2 KOs), San Antonio, TX 138.4 lbs.

Darryl Hayes (6-12, 1 KO), Houston, TX 134 lbs.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS (4)*

Henry “World Star” Arredondo (2-0, 0 KOs), San Antonio, TX 127.6 lbs.

Jahaziel Vazquez (2-9, 1 KO), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 127.2 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Raymond Guajardo (pro debut), San Antonio, TX 151.4 lbs.

Leonardo Mendez (pro debut), Petersburg, TX 149 1/2 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Juan Rodriguez (8-13-1, 6 KOs), Haymarket, VA 148 lbs.

Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (11-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX 149 lbs.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Alexis Camacho (21-6, 19 KOs), Austin, TX by way of Mexico 158.8 lbs.

Rich “The Ruler” Graham (6-21-4, 2 KOs), Houston, TX 160.4 lbs.

*denotes live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass

WHERE: Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas

CO-PROMOTERS: Roy Jones Jr (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and Leija Battah Promotions

LIVE STREAM: UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

FIGHT PASS is a digital subscription service that is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. In 2019, FIGHT PASS will showcase more than 200 exclusive events featuring top promotions from around the world, providing fans with a front row seat to a broad spectrum of competitive fighting, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, individual and team submission grappling, and more.

Fight fans may access FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV.

FIGHT PASS ANNOUNCING TEAM: Sean Wheelock (blow-by-blow) and James “Smitty” Smith (color analyst)

RING ANNOUNCER: Thomas Treiber

TICKETS: $109.00 (ringside), $76.00 (floor), $70.00 (VIP/balcony table), $38.00 (stools) and $22.00 (general admission) and available to purchase online at https://lbtickets.ticketleap.com/castaneda-vs-bernardo/.

OTHER: Doors open at 6 p.m. CT, first fight at 6:30 p.m. CT, and FIGHT PASS starts at 9 p.m. ET 6 p.m. PT.

INFORMATION:

